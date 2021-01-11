Pakistan loses power

Home » World

Power was gradually being restored to major cities across Pakistan yesterday after the country was hit by a massive electricity blackout, officials said. The electricity distribution system in the nation of more than 210 million people is a complex and delicate web, and a problem in one section of the grid can lead to cascading breakdowns countrywide. The latest blackout was caused by “an engineering fault” in southern Pakistan at 11:41pm on Saturday, which tripped the system and caused power plants to shut down. There were no immediate reports of disruption at hospitals, which often rely on back-up generators. Netblocks, which monitors Internet outages, said web connectivity in the country “collapsed” as a result of the blackout.