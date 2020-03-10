Parallel presidential inaugurations in Afghanistan

Home » World

AFGHANISTAN lurched deeper into a political crisis yesterday as rivals for the country’s leadership were sworn in at simultaneous ceremonies interrupted by bomb blasts.

The bitter feud between President Ashraf Ghani and his former chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, has raised fears for Afghanistan’s fragile democracy as the United States prepares to leave the country in the wake of an agreement last month with a strong and largely unified Taliban.

Elections were held in September, but repeated delays and accusations of voter fraud meant Ghani, the incumbent, was only declared winner of a second term in February — sparking a furious response from Abdullah, who vowed to form his own parallel government.

Yesterday, Ghani in traditional Afghan clothing and a white turban, arrived at the presidential palace to be sworn in, surrounded by supporters, senior political figures, diplomats and foreign dignitaries, including US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Minutes earlier, in another corner of the sprawling presidential-palace compound, a suit-clad Abdullah inaugurated himself as president, vowing to “safeguard the independence, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity” of Afghanistan.

As hundreds of people watched Ghani’s ceremony, two loud explosions went off, prompting some to flee.

“I have no bulletproof vest on, only my shirt,” Ghani told those who stayed behind as sirens wailed. “I will stay even if I have to sacrifice my head.”

Many of those who fled returned to their seats after Ghani’s refusal to leave the podium prompted cheers and applause.

This game of thrones has strained both Afghan’s and the international community’s patience, with Washington warning the bickering posed a risk to the US withdrawal deal, which requires the Taliban to hold talks with Kabul.

Afghans have shown little enthusiasm for Abdullah, Ghani or the general election process. Most abstained in last year’s election where candidates pitched few ideas or policies.

Unemployment is high, and university graduates are struggling to find work, while violence has continued unabated.

Security appeared to be tightened for the ceremonies, with road closures and multiple checkpoints.