Paris cleans up after a day of ‘yellow vest’ violence

Paris cleaned up one of the world’s most glamorous avenues yesterday after rioting by an ultraviolent core in the dwindling “yellow vest” protest movement angry at President Emmanuel Macron.

Luxury stores, restaurants and banks on the Champs-Elysees assessed damage after they were ransacked or blackened by life-threatening fires, as tourists took pictures, shop owners repaired broken windows and city workers scrubbed away graffiti.

Images of the damage — including from a bank fire that engulfed a residential building and threatened a mother and child’s life — have shocked France and seem to be further eroding public support for the fizzling four-month-old movement.

“This is disgusting. I used to have support for them, but they have gone too far. A mother and baby nearly died ... This isn’t protest — this is criminal,” said Alice Giraud, a 42-year-old musician from Marseille and mother of two, who was inspecting a burnt out kiosk on the Champs-Elysees that still reeked of smoke.

Others blamed the violence on the “thugs,” a hardcore group of ultraviolent “yellow vest” demonstrators that Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said comprised a mere 1,500 individuals who came into Paris just to smash things up.

“The ‘yellow vest’ protests are dying ... They are basically getting smaller as time goes on, and the thugs are angry about that so they are expressing it in violence,” said Julien, a 32-year-old baker from Paris, who wouldn’t give his last name.

About 10,000 people participated in Saturday’s Paris protest, according to France’s Interior Ministry, up from the 3,000 recorded on the Saturday before. Around the country, the ministry estimated that it was up from last week — at 32,300, compared with 28,600.

However, it was far from the 250,000 “yellow vest” demonstrators who protested in December — and a fraction of the 145,000 people who took part in peaceful climate marches on Saturday around France, according to the ministry’s figures.

The movement that began on November 17 last year tapped into widespread discontent with high taxes and diminishing living standards in working class provinces — and anger at Macron, seen as too friendly with the rich and powerful and out of touch with the concerns of ordinary people.