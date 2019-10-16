Placido to Moscow

Home » World

Opera singer Placido Domingo yesterday spoke of his joy over a forthcoming Moscow concert as the famed Spanish tenor faces multiple sexual harassment claims. Giving a press conference at Russia’s TASS state news agency, Domingo avoided mentioning the scandal which has seen him resign from the Los Angeles Opera and withdraw from all future performances at New York’s Metropolitan Opera. Asked how the allegations would affect his legacy, the 78-year-old said simply: “It is under investigation. It is not possible to talk.”