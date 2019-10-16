The story appears on
Page A11
October 16, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Placido to Moscow
Opera singer Placido Domingo yesterday spoke of his joy over a forthcoming Moscow concert as the famed Spanish tenor faces multiple sexual harassment claims. Giving a press conference at Russia’s TASS state news agency, Domingo avoided mentioning the scandal which has seen him resign from the Los Angeles Opera and withdraw from all future performances at New York’s Metropolitan Opera. Asked how the allegations would affect his legacy, the 78-year-old said simply: “It is under investigation. It is not possible to talk.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.