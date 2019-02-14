The story appears on
Page A8
February 14, 2019
Princess-linked Thai party in jeopardy
Thailand’s election commission said yesterday it is seeking the disqualification of a party that nominated a princess for prime minister, in what would be a setback for the opposition loyal to ousted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
Thailand will hold a general election on March 24, its first since a military coup in 2014. The contest looks set to be a showdown between the military-backed, royalist Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and supporters of Thaksin.
Last week, a party allied with Thaksin said its candidate for prime minister would be Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, the king’s older sister.
The announcement caused a sensation in a country where the royal family has traditionally remained above politics.
Hours later, King Maha Vajiralongkorn made clear his opposition to his older sister’s political foray, calling it “inappropriate” and unconstitutional.
The election commission disqualified the princess on Monday and yesterday said it also aimed to dissolve the Thai Raksa Chart Party, which nominated her.
The election commission said in a statement the Thai Raksa Chart Party had violated an electoral law with its nomination of the king’s sister, which was “antagonistic toward the constitutional monarchy.”
“Therefore, it is agreed that a petition will be submitted to the Constitutional Court to consider dissolving the Thai Raksa Chart Party,” it said in a statement.
