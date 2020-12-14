The story appears on
December 14, 2020
Protests as Korean child rapist freed
Angry protesters threw eggs and shouted insults as one of South Korea’s most notorious child predators was released from a prison in southern Seoul on Saturday at the end of a 12-year term.
Law enforcement authorities strapped the 69-year-old Cho Doo-soon with an electronic anklet and escorted him to his home in nearby Ansan, where authorities have added and upgraded security cameras and vowed around-the-clock monitoring for a man residents still see as a risk to their community.
Cho was convicted of kidnaping and raping an 8-year-old girl at a church bathroom in Ansan in 2008 in a brutal attack that left her with severe, lasting injuries. The case shocked and horrified the nation and prompted an outpouring of public sympathy for the girl, which inspired a 2013 hit movie titled “Hope.”
Around a million people since 2017 signed multiple online petitions to the president opposing Cho’s release.
Dozens of protesters, holding signs that read “Cho Doo-soon to hell” and shouting slogans calling for his castration or execution, rallied for hours in front of the prison early on Saturday amid a heavy police presence.
Demonstrators threw eggs and other objects as a van, carrying Cho and flanked by officers, rolled out of the prison’s gate at around 6:45am.
The gray-haired Cho later arrived at a probation office in Ansan amid a barrage of camera flashes as officials registered his tracking device.
