Recorders recovered but partly damaged

Home » World

INVESTIGATORS have recovered the flight data and cockpit voice recorders from the downed Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8.

But an airline official said one of the recorders was partially damaged and “we will see what we can retrieve from it.”

Ethiopian Airlines said the senior pilot issued a distress call and was told to return but all contact was lost shortly afterward.

The plane plowed into the ground at Hejere near Bishoftu.

Ethiopian authorities are leading the investigation into the crash.

“These kinds of things take time,” Kenya’s Transport Minister James Macharia said.

Resident Tsegaye Reta said he heard a big noise.

“The villagers said that it was a plane crash, and we rushed to the site,” he said.

“There was a huge smoke that we couldn’t even see the plane. The parts of the plane were falling apart.”

In Addis Ababa, members of an association of Ethiopian airline pilots cried uncontrollably for their dead colleagues. Framed photos of seven crew members sat in chairs at the front of a crowded room.

The crash shattered more than two years of relative calm in African skies, where travel had long been chaotic. It also was a serious blow to the Ethiopian Airlines, which has expanded to become the continent’s largest and best-managed carrier and turned Addis Ababa into the gateway to Africa.

The state-owned carrier has a good reputation and the company’s CEO said no problems were apparent before Sunday’s fight.

Chicago-based Boeing said it did not intend to issue any new guidance to its customers. It issued a statement saying it was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew.”

The 737 is the best-selling airliner in history, and the Max, the newest version of it with more fuel-efficient engines, is a central part of Boeing’s strategy to compete with European rival Airbus.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority and we are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this accident, working closely with the investigating team and all regulatory authorities involved,” the company said.