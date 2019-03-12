The story appears on
Page A4
March 12, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Recorders recovered but partly damaged
INVESTIGATORS have recovered the flight data and cockpit voice recorders from the downed Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8.
But an airline official said one of the recorders was partially damaged and “we will see what we can retrieve from it.”
Ethiopian Airlines said the senior pilot issued a distress call and was told to return but all contact was lost shortly afterward.
The plane plowed into the ground at Hejere near Bishoftu.
Ethiopian authorities are leading the investigation into the crash.
“These kinds of things take time,” Kenya’s Transport Minister James Macharia said.
Resident Tsegaye Reta said he heard a big noise.
“The villagers said that it was a plane crash, and we rushed to the site,” he said.
“There was a huge smoke that we couldn’t even see the plane. The parts of the plane were falling apart.”
In Addis Ababa, members of an association of Ethiopian airline pilots cried uncontrollably for their dead colleagues. Framed photos of seven crew members sat in chairs at the front of a crowded room.
The crash shattered more than two years of relative calm in African skies, where travel had long been chaotic. It also was a serious blow to the Ethiopian Airlines, which has expanded to become the continent’s largest and best-managed carrier and turned Addis Ababa into the gateway to Africa.
The state-owned carrier has a good reputation and the company’s CEO said no problems were apparent before Sunday’s fight.
Chicago-based Boeing said it did not intend to issue any new guidance to its customers. It issued a statement saying it was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew.”
The 737 is the best-selling airliner in history, and the Max, the newest version of it with more fuel-efficient engines, is a central part of Boeing’s strategy to compete with European rival Airbus.
“Safety is our No. 1 priority and we are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this accident, working closely with the investigating team and all regulatory authorities involved,” the company said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.