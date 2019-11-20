Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

November 20, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Renewable power could boost our health: study

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 November 20, 2019 | Print Edition

Switching to renewables could cut the health impact of air pollution from power generation as much as 80 percent by mid-century, experts said yesterday.

Scientists and environmental groups have long advocated a switch to low-carbon power to cap the rise in global temperature to 2 degrees Celsius, as stipulated in the Paris climate treaty.

Despite several nations committing to “net-zero” emissions by 2050, few have so far explained precisely how they plan to get there.

Emissions from power generation account for around 40 percent of all energy-related carbon pollution and demand for energy is predicted to rise globally for years to come.

Despite overwhelming scientific consensus on the need to slash emissions, relatively little attention has been paid to the human health impacts.

A team of experts at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research used climate and energy efficiency models to sketch out three scenarios for decarbonising the power sector by 2050.

Writing in the journal Nature Communications, they then combined their calculations with human health indexes and analyses. They found that a scenario where most energy is derived from solar and wind power could cut adverse health effects from electricity production by 80 percent.

“The main winner of decarbonization is human health,” said lead author Gunnar Luderer.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿