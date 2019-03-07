Rouhani rules out talks with America

Home » World

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States yesterday of plotting to use economic pressure to overthrow the Islamic republic’s clerical establishment, and ruled out the possibility of talks with Washington.

“Iran is in economic and psychological war with America and its allies,” Rouhani said in a speech in the northern province of Gilan. Their aim is to change the government “but their wish will not come true.”

US-Iranian tensions resurged after US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of a 2015 agreement with Iran that curbed its disputed nuclear activity. Trump said the deal was flawed as it did not curb Iran’s ballistic missile program.

Iranian authorities have said that Trump administration has secretly voiced a willingness to enter into talks.

“There is no possibility of entering negotiations with America,” Rouhani said in a speech in the city of Lahijan, broadcast live on state television.

“America wants to take Iran back to 40 years ago ... to the era before the (1979 Islamic) Revolution.”