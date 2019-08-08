Advanced Search

August 8, 2019

Russia tests drone

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 August 8, 2019 | Print Edition

The Russian military says a heavy drone, which is developing, has made a successful maiden flight.

The defense ministry yesterday released a video showing the Okhotnik (Hunter) taking off, performing manoevers and landing. The ministry has said that the drone, which has advanced reconnaissance and stealth capabilities, first flew for 20 minutes on Saturday. The wedge-shaped heavy drone developed by the Sukhoi company is a major leap compared with other unmanned aerial vehicles previously developed in Russia.

