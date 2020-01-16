Russian govt quits for constitution reforms

Home » World

RUSSIAN Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said yesterday that his government was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to carry out the changes he wants to make to the constitution.

The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new prime minister.

Possible candidates include Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, Maxim Oreshkin, the economy minister, or Alexander Novak, the energy minister.

Medvedev made the announcement on state TV sitting next to Putin who thanked Medvedev, a close ally, for his work.

“We should provide the president of our country with the possibility to take all the necessary measures” to carry out the changes, Medvedev said.

“All further decisions will be taken by the president.”

Putin said that Medvedev would take on a new job as deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, which Putin chairs.

Putin asked for the outgoing government to remain at work until a new government was appointed.

“I want to thank you for everything that has been done, to express satisfaction with the results that have been achieved,” Putin said.

“Not everything worked out, but everything never works out.”

Earlier yesterday, Putin proposed a referendum on a package of reforms to Russia’s constitution that would strengthen the role of parliament.

The changes would include giving parliament the power to choose the prime minister and senior cabinet members, instead of the president as in the current system.