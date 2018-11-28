Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

November 28, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Salad days are over

Source: AFP | 06:11 UTC+8 November 28, 2018 | Print Edition

An outbreak of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce appears to have been traced to crops in California, the US food authority said on Monday. American consumers were warned against eating the leafy salad by health officials last week. The outbreak has caused 43 people to become sick in the US and another 22 in Canada, according to the Food and Drug Administration. “Our investigation at this point suggests that romaine lettuce associated with the outbreak comes from areas of California that grow romaine lettuce over the summer months,” the FDA said.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿