November 28, 2018
Salad days are over
An outbreak of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce appears to have been traced to crops in California, the US food authority said on Monday. American consumers were warned against eating the leafy salad by health officials last week. The outbreak has caused 43 people to become sick in the US and another 22 in Canada, according to the Food and Drug Administration. “Our investigation at this point suggests that romaine lettuce associated with the outbreak comes from areas of California that grow romaine lettuce over the summer months,” the FDA said.
