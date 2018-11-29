Saudi funds for Palestine to replace Trump’s cut

Home » World

Saudi Arabia yesterday pledged US$50 million in aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which has been hit by the withdrawal of all US funding.

The announcement was made in the Saudi capital by the director of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Abdullah al-Rabeea.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl said the agency had succeeded in containing spending following the decision by the administration of US President Donald Trump in August to end all funding.

The United States had been by far the biggest contributor to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees and the move dealt a massive blow to its already stretched finances.

It threatened the closure of UNRWA schools both in the Palestinian territories and in the diaspora just weeks into the new academic year, as well as clinic closures and job cuts.

Krahenbuhl said in Jordan last week that new funding pledges from Europe and other Gulf Arab states had allowed the agency to dramatically reduce the resulting budget shortfall, to just US$21 million from US$446 million at the start of the year.

The Trump administration has backed Israel in accusing the agency of perpetuating the Middle East conflict by maintaining the idea that millions of Palestinians are refugees with a right to return to homes in what is now Israel.