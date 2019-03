Saudi nod for e-visas for foreign travelers

Home » World

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved electronic visas for foreign visitors to attend sporting events and concerts, local media reported, as the world’s top oil exporter tries to diversify its economy and open up its society.

Saudi Arabia has previously restricted visas to resident workers, business travelers and Muslim pilgrims who are given special visas to travel to holy sites.

Economic reforms pushed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aim to lift total tourism spending in the kingdom — by local citizens as well as foreigners — to US$46.6 billion in 2020 from US$27.9 billion in 2015, the government has said.

Plans to admit significant numbers of tourists from abroad have been discussed for years.

“Embassies and consulates will be able to issue the visas within 24 hours of receiving a request,” the daily Arab News reported on Saturday, citing a Cabinet decision last week.

It did not specify when the visas would become available.

As part of Prince Mohammed’s agenda, the kingdom has ended a nearly 40-year ban on cinemas, allowed music concerts, including performances by Western pop stars, and organized international sporting events.