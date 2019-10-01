Schiff ‘treasonous’

Home » World

US President Donald Trump yesterday escalated his attacks against the lawmaker leading the impeachment inquiry against him, suggesting Representative Adam Schiff be arrested for “treason.”

“Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people.

It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?” Trump wrote on Twitter. He appeared to refer to comments by Schiff at a House Intelligence Committee hearing, which he chairs. Schiff said he parodied Trump.