Scotland-Holland ferry plan

A SCOTTISH company and a Dutch port are discussing launching a new ferry line ahead of Britain’s exit from the European Union, potentially providing a swift alternative route for Scottish exports such as whisky if Brexit causes transport delays.

The ferry line would run between Rosyth, near Edinburgh, and Groningen Seaport at Eemshaven, in the far north of the Netherlands near the German border, according to RTV Noord, which named the company as TEC Offshore.

A spokesman for Groningen Seaport confirmed the plan was being investigated but referred questions to “the Scottish side.” A spokesman for TEC Offshore confirmed discussions but declined immediate comment.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised Britain will leave the EU on October 31, with or without a negotiated exit deal. Critics of this approach have said that leaving without a transition agreement could lead to lengthy customs delays on existing freight routes.

“This would be a daily crossing, which is fantastic,” said Margaret Simpson, head of policy for Scotland & Northern England at the Freight Transport Association, adding the idea had been under consideration for some time.