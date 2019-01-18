Scots pushing for independence vote

Home » World

SCOTLAND’S First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she expects to provide more clarity on the timing of a possible new Scottish independence referendum in the coming weeks, regardless of whether the time period in which Britain leaves the European Union is extended.

Sturgeon has been under pressure from her nationalist party supporters to set another vote on independence since Britain became mired in the complexities of leaving the EU.

She has been indicating for months that she would provide clarity on the secession issue once the outcome of Brexit was clear.

Asked to confirm if this would be in coming weeks regardless of the timing on Brexit being pushed back by an extension to the Article 50 negotiation period, she replied “yes.”

Scotland, which has 8 percent of the United Kingdom’s population, voted to keep its EU membership in 2016 although Britain as a whole voted to leave in a referendum.

However, any binding vote on Scottish secession must take place via a so-called Section 30 order granted by the UK Parliament.

In 2017, British Prime Minister Theresa May declined to give permission for such a vote while Brexit negotiations were going on.