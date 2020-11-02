Shadow of fear

Home » World

FRENCH Catholics yesterday celebrated a religious festival under the tightest security as police made two new arrests over the attack on a church in the southern city of Nice blamed on an Islamist knifeman.

The tensions did not prevent Catholics going to church to celebrate the All Saints holiday. Authorities allowed an exemption to the coronavirus lockdown.

“I was apprehensive, I was scared of coming,” said Claudia, 49, as she arrived, reassured by the presence of heavily armed soldiers.