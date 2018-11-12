Shark bites surfer

Home » World

A SURFER was bitten on the leg by a shark off a beach on Australia’s west coast yesterday, the latest in a spate of attacks that saw another man killed.

The surfer, aged in his 20s, was on his board at Pyramids Beach south of Perth in Western Australia when the attack happened. The young man pulled himself onto a rock after he was bitten, surf lifesavers said. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Beaches in the area were closed and water police were patrolling the waters, the state fisheries department said. The attack is the fifth encounter off Australia’s beaches in two months.