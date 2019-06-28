Advanced Search

June 28, 2019

Sharks maul woman

Source: AFP | 00:15 UTC+8 June 28, 2019 | Print Edition

A CALIFORNIA woman was killed after being attacked by sharks while snorkeling in the Bahamas with her family, media reports said on Wednesday. Jordan Lindsey, 21, was attacked by three sharks while snorkeling off Rose Island, east of the capital Nassau, Deputy Police Commissioner Paul Rolle told CNN affiliate WPLG. She was brought to shore and taken to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival, Rolle said. It was unclear what species of sharks were involved in the attack.

