The story appears on
Page A11
May 16, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sherpa’s record
Sherpa climber Kami Rita scaled Mount Everest yesterday for a 23rd time, breaking his own record for the most successful ascents of the world’s highest peak. Rita, 49, reached the summit with other climbers yesterday morning, said Gyanendra Shrestha, a Nepalese government official at the mountain’s base camp. His two closest peers have climbed the 8,850-meter peak 21 times each but both of them have retired.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.