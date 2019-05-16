Advanced Search

May 16, 2019

Sherpa’s record

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 May 16, 2019 | Print Edition

Sherpa climber Kami Rita scaled Mount Everest yesterday for a 23rd time, breaking his own record for the most successful ascents of the world’s highest peak. Rita, 49, reached the summit with other climbers yesterday morning, said Gyanendra Shrestha, a Nepalese government official at the mountain’s base camp. His two closest peers have climbed the 8,850-meter peak 21 times each but both of them have retired.

