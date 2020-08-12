Advanced Search

August 12, 2020

Shots fired near White House, but Trump safe

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 August 12, 2020 | Print Edition

US President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a Secret Service agent out of the White House press room as he began a coronavirus briefing on Monday. He returned minutes later, saying there had been a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

“There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital,” Trump said. The president said the shots were fired by law enforcement and that he believed the individual who was shot was armed. “It was the suspect who was shot,” he added. Trump said he was escorted to the Oval Office by the agent.

The shooting occurred just before 6pm after a 51-year-old man approached a uniformed Secret Service officer near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just blocks from the White House and told the officer he had a weapon, said Tom Sullivan, chief of the Secret Service Uniformed Division.

“At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger,” Sullivan said.

