Social media blocked over violence fears

Home » World

SRI Lankan authorities flicked the off switch on most social media after Easter Sunday attacks on churches and hotels.

The block on social media, including Facebook and its WhatsApp and Instagram services, was announced by the government’s official news portal, which cited the spread of “false news reports” online.

Officials feared that the spread of inflammatory content could provoke more bloodshed in Sri Lanka, a Buddhist-majority island nation that has large Hindu, Muslim and Christian minorities.