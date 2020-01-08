Socialists in Spain to form govt

Home » World

Spanish Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez secured parliamentary backing by a wafer-thin majority yesterday to form a coalition government, ending a lengthy political stalemate.

After nearly a year of caretaker governments, Sanchez won the simple majority he needed by two votes with the support of lawmakers from smaller regional parties.

He and coalition ally Pablo Iglesias, the leader of left-wing Unidas Podemos, have said they will push for tax increases on high-income earners and companies and roll back labor reforms passed by a previous conservative government.

But without a solid majority in parliament, the coalition may struggle to pass legislation and will need to negotiate with other parties on a case by case basis.

“I trust that we can overcome the atmosphere of irritation and tension and that we can recover a space for consensus and for agreement,” Sanchez told parliament ahead of the vote.

Politicians had accused each other of pressuring lawmakers, in particular from small regional parties that said they would back Sanchez, to change their minds.