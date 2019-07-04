Spain’s tourism boom

Home » World

The number of international visitors to Spain is expected to break a record this summer, the seventh straight year of new highs, Spain’s Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said yesterday. Spain is the world’s second most-visited country after France and tourism is a pivotal sector for the economy, contributing nearly 12 percent of its GDP. “Spain will reach a new record in arrivals of international tourists, exceeding 29.6 million visitors ... half a million more than last summer,” Maroto said. Tourist spending is also expected to hit a record, already up 3.2 percent from July to September.