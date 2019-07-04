The story appears on
Page A11
July 4, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Spain’s tourism boom
The number of international visitors to Spain is expected to break a record this summer, the seventh straight year of new highs, Spain’s Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said yesterday. Spain is the world’s second most-visited country after France and tourism is a pivotal sector for the economy, contributing nearly 12 percent of its GDP. “Spain will reach a new record in arrivals of international tourists, exceeding 29.6 million visitors ... half a million more than last summer,” Maroto said. Tourist spending is also expected to hit a record, already up 3.2 percent from July to September.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.