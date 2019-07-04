Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

July 4, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Spain’s tourism boom

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 July 4, 2019 | Print Edition

The number of international visitors to Spain is expected to break a record this summer, the seventh straight year of new highs, Spain’s Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said yesterday. Spain is the world’s second most-visited country after France and tourism is a pivotal sector for the economy, contributing nearly 12 percent of its GDP. “Spain will reach a new record in arrivals of international tourists, exceeding 29.6 million visitors ... half a million more than last summer,” Maroto said. Tourist spending is also expected to hit a record, already up 3.2 percent from July to September.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿