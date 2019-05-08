Sri Lanka killers, dead or arrested

Home » World

Sri Lankan security authorities have either killed or arrested all the jihadists responsible for the Easter suicide bombings that left 257 people dead, police chief Chandana Wickramaratne said yesterday.

But the island still faces the threat of “global terrorism” and the international support is needed, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday.

Police have accounted for every individual involved in the April 21 attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels, Wickramaratne said.

“All those who organized and carried out the suicide bomb attack have died or is in our custody,” he said. “The two bomb experts of the group have been killed. We have seized the explosives they had stored for future attacks.”

Wickramaratne, named acting police chief after President Maithripala Sirisena suspended his predecessor over his failure to act on warnings about the attacks, said public life was slowly returning to normal.

The government reopened public schools on Monday, but attendance dropped to below 10 percent in many places with parents still fearing attacks.