Sri Lanka police arrest 2 after clash

Sri Lanka police yesterday arrested two men after a personal feud led to clashes between two sectarian groups in a beachside resort north of the capital, the site of one of the deadliest Easter Sunday suicide bombings.

Two weeks after 257 people were killed by Islamist militants police were hunting plotters on the loose as fears grew of ethnic clashes targeting Muslims.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said a clash between two individuals in Negombo, where 102 people attending an Easter service were killed on April 21, quickly escalated.

Government sources said that some Catholics and Muslims clashed, prompting an overnight curfew in Negombo.

A witness saw at least one shop, an office, three motorbikes and three three-wheel taxis had been damaged. Gunesekera said there were no reports of any serious injuries.

Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Ranjith and some Muslim religious leaders visited the area to try to defuse the tension and asked liquor shops to be closed.

Sri Lanka’s 22 million population is mostly Buddhist but includes minority Christians, Muslims and Hindus.