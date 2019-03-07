Advanced Search

March 7, 2019

Strict bail terms for ex-SK president

Source: AFP | 00:13 UTC+8 March 7, 2019 | Print Edition

Jailed former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak was granted bail yesterday, nearly a year after he was arrested over corruption charges.

The CEO-turned-president, who served from 2008 to 2013, was found guilty on charges including bribery and embezzlement and sentenced to 15 years in prison last October. Lee appealed the decision and in January made a request for bail, citing old age and potential health complications from diabetes and sleep apnea.

The Seoul High Court approved his request for bail yesterday. But Lee’s arrest warrant expires on April 8 and raises the risk of Lee tampering with evidence during an ongoing appeals trial, the court said, adding it decided to put him under “home confinement with strict conditions.”

The conditions of Lee’s 1 billion won (US$886,000) bail confines him to his residence in Seoul and limits his interaction to family members and legal representatives.

World
