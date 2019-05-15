The story appears on
Page A11
May 15, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Study says the moon is shrinking
The moon is steadily shrinking, causing wrinkling on its surface and quakes, according to an analysis of imagery captured by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter published on Monday.
A survey of more than 12,000 images revealed that lunar basin Mare Frigoris near the moon’s north pole — one of many vast basins long assumed to be dead sites from a geological point of view — has been cracking and shifting.
Unlike our planet, the moon doesn’t have tectonic plates. Instead, its tectonic activity occurs as it slowly loses heat from when it was formed 4.5 billion years ago.
This, in turn, causes its surface to wrinkle, similar to a grape that shrivels into a raisin.
Since the moon’s crust is brittle, these forces cause its surface to break as the interior shrinks, resulting in so-called thrust faults, where one section of crust is pushed up over an adjacent section.
As a result, the moon has become about 50 meters “skinnier” over the past several hundred million years.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.