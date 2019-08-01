The story appears on
Page A11
August 1, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Sudan closes schools
Sudanese authorities have ordered all schools nationwide to suspend classes indefinitely after crowds of students launched demonstrations against the killing of six protesters, including five pupils, at a rally in a central town.
“Killing a student is killing a nation,” chanted hundreds of schoolchildren, dressed in their uniforms and waving Sudanese flags, as they took to the streets of Khartoum on Tuesday against the killings in Al-Obeid on Monday.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.