Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

August 1, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Sudan closes schools

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 August 1, 2019 | Print Edition

Sudanese authorities have ordered all schools nationwide to suspend classes indefinitely after crowds of students launched demonstrations against the killing of six protesters, including five pupils, at a rally in a central town.

“Killing a student is killing a nation,” chanted hundreds of schoolchildren, dressed in their uniforms and waving Sudanese flags, as they took to the streets of Khartoum on Tuesday against the killings in Al-Obeid on Monday.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿