Sudan closes schools

Sudanese authorities have ordered all schools nationwide to suspend classes indefinitely after crowds of students launched demonstrations against the killing of six protesters, including five pupils, at a rally in a central town.

“Killing a student is killing a nation,” chanted hundreds of schoolchildren, dressed in their uniforms and waving Sudanese flags, as they took to the streets of Khartoum on Tuesday against the killings in Al-Obeid on Monday.