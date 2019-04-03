Suspect gives up over kidnap of Chinese man

Home » World

One of the four men suspected of kidnapping a Chinese student in the Toronto area in Canada last month has turned himself in to police, York Regional Police said yesterday.

The suspect named Abdullahi Adan surrendered to police overnight after York Regional Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on Monday.

Adan, who is the first of four suspects identified by police, is facing four criminal charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault.

On the evening of March 23, a Chinese student named Lu Wanzhen was kidnapped by masked and armed suspects in an underground parking garage of a condo building in the Greater Toronto Area city of Markham when he and his friend got out of their vehicle.

Three armed suspects forced the student into a black minivan and fled from the underground parking garage. Police said that there are four suspects, including the vehicle driver in the alleged abduction.

Lu knocked on a private home for help in the town of Gravenhurst north of Toronto on March 27, and a resident called police.