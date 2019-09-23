TV geeks battle for Emmy glory

Home » World

Get the snacks and a scorecard ready for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

As TV academy voters honor what they consider the small-screen’s best, viewers joined in by tallying up wins, snubs and records during the no-host, three-hour ceremony which aired on Sunday at 8pm (US time) on Fox.

The reward for TV geeks whose predictions pan out at the 71st annual Emmy Awards: no trophy, but bragging rights.

There’s also the fun of cheering your favorites and rooting against their competitors. Conflicted feelings may loom for “Game of Thrones” fans who loved the series, hated its finale. HBO’s fantasy saga headed into the ceremony with a record 32 nominations, collecting 10 awards at last weekend’s creative arts ceremony for technical and other achievements.

“The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” is defending the top comedy award it captured last year, when three-time winner “Veep” was on hiatus.

As with “Game of Thrones,” the political satire is entered for its final season and could benefit from voter sentiment as well as evident respect.

Same goes for “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Her potential seventh Emmy for the show would combine with two others she’s won to make her the most-honored performer in Emmy history.

“Game of Thrones” is competing in six categories besides the best drama, including directing, writing and acting.