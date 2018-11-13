The story appears on
Page A9
November 13, 2018
Teachers go on strike
SCHOOL teachers walked off the job in New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, yesterday, kicking off a week of national strike action. The three-month battle over wages and work conditions is testing the Labour-led government. About 30,000 teachers around New Zealand will strike throughout the week, forcing hundreds of thousands of children out of school. The government revamped its pay offer by NZ$129 million (US$86.82 million) to a total of NZ$698 million last week, said Education Minister Chris Hipkins.
