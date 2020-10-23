Teenagers ‘led killer to teacher’

Home » World

Two teenagers accused of pointing out French teacher Samuel Paty to his killer who beheaded him were on Wednesday charged with complicity in terrorist murder, as the nation paid homage to the victim.

Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the two, aged 14 and 15, had been in a group of pupils given 300-350 euros (US$356-US$414) offered by the killer to help find Paty.

“We will not give up cartoons,” President Emmanuel Macron told a ceremony in Paris attended by the family of Paty, who was targeted for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a civics class discussion on free speech this month.

Macron gave France’s highest civilian award, the Legion of Honour, to Paty.

“He was killed because Islamists want our future,” Macron said. “They will never have it.”