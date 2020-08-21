Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

August 21, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Tehran unveils new long-range missiles

Source: AFP | 00:17 UTC+8 August 21, 2020 | Print Edition

Iran yesterday unveiled two missiles it said had a bigger range than before, naming them after commanders killed in January by a US strike in Iraq.

“Regarding cruise missiles, today we have gone from a range of 300 to 1,000 kilometers in less than two years,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, during a televised ceremony in Tehran.

One of the new missiles, the “Haj Qasem,” a ballistic missile, was named in honor of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, killed in January in an American strike in Baghdad.

The other, a cruise missile, was named in honor of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Iraqi lieutenant of Soleimani, who was killed in the same Baghdad strike.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿