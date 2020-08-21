Tehran unveils new long-range missiles

Home » World

Iran yesterday unveiled two missiles it said had a bigger range than before, naming them after commanders killed in January by a US strike in Iraq.

“Regarding cruise missiles, today we have gone from a range of 300 to 1,000 kilometers in less than two years,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, during a televised ceremony in Tehran.

One of the new missiles, the “Haj Qasem,” a ballistic missile, was named in honor of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, killed in January in an American strike in Baghdad.

The other, a cruise missile, was named in honor of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Iraqi lieutenant of Soleimani, who was killed in the same Baghdad strike.