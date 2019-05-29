Thai blast claims 2

Home » World

Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed in a market place bombing in Thailand’s Muslim-majority south, a military spokesman said yesterday — an apparent retaliatory attack for the killing of a wanted rebel leader.

Thailand’s three southernmost provinces, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, have since 2004 been plagued with the conflict between ethnic Malay-Muslim rebels and the Buddhist-majority Thai state. Around 7,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the violence. On Monday afternoon, the insurgents detonated a motorcycle bomb at a crowded market place in Nong Chik, Pattani province, killing two civilians. “A 14-year-old boy and a 38-year-old woman died,” Colonel Thanawee Suwannathat, army spokesman, said. The bombing appeared to be in “retaliation” for the death of a fugitive suspected rebel leader in neighboring Yala province earlier in the day, he added.