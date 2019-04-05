Thai body orders recount, new polls

Home » World

Thai election authorities yesterday ordered a recount of votes and new elections in some polling areas after finding irregularities in last month’s general election.

The Election Commission said in a statement that it had ordered a recount for two polling stations and new elections at six polling stations due to the number of voters not matching the number of ballots in the March 24 vote.

The commission has come under heavy public criticism over its alleged mismanagement of the nation’s first poll since a military coup in 2014. It was mainly accused of releasing delayed and inconsistent results. The orders yesterday were the first actions it has taken since the election to rectify problems or address complaints and protests. It has said it has received more than 100 protests.

The commission also has the power to disqualify winning candidates, and there is concern that if it exercises that right, it could substantially affect the final vote that are due to be released on May 9.