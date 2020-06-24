The story appears on
Page A13
June 24, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Thailand to sterilize hungry monkeys
Thailand has started sterilizing hundreds of monkeys, as the coronavirus pandemic leaves them hungry, aggressive and wrestling food from terrified residents.
Lopburi province and its 2,000 monkeys have long been a draw for tourists who feed them and pose with them for selfies. But since Thailand closed its borders to curb the coronavirus, the monkeys are not adapting well to their new normal. “They’ve been more aggressive. They’re invading buildings and forcing locals to flee their homes,” said Supakarn Kaewchot, a government veterinarian.
To try to control their fast-growing population, authorities have this week placed big cages around the city with tantalizing fruits in them, hoping to lure around 300 monkeys for sterilization. From the cages, the monkeys are transfered to an operating table, where vets perform a vasectomy or a tubal ligation operation. They lay on their backs under a green cloth as vets perform a vasectomy or a tubal ligation operation. The sleeping monkeys get one night to recover before being taken back to their respective tribes.
The government aims to sterilize 500 of the macaques over the next two months. “We’re not doing this in the wild, only in the city areas,” Supakarn added.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.