Tibet advisor role slammed

THE United States on Monday named Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya as special coordinator for Tibet, drawing warnings from China to stay out of its internal affairs.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Zeya would lead US efforts to preserve Tibet’s religious, cultural, and linguistic heritage.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China was “firmly opposed” to the move.

“By naming a special coordinator for Tibetan issues, the US is interfering with China’s domestic affairs,” Zhao told reporters.

“China firmly rejects this, and we will never recognize this designation. We urge the US to take concrete actions to abide by its commitment of recognizing Tibet as part of China and not supporting Tibet’s independence, and stop using Tibetan-related issues to interfere in China’s domestic affairs.”

“Tibet affairs are purely China’s internal affairs and brook no interference from any foreign forces,” he said.

He also took exception to criticism from G7 and European nations over this weekend’s poll in Hong Kong.

“These Western countries should face up to the reality that Hong Kong has returned to China for 24 years,” Zhao said.

Allegations contrary to facts and without basis were made up to smear against the election in a joint statement by the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain as well as the US secretary of state, a spokesman for the HKSAR government said.