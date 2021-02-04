Top ballet competition goes virtual

Home » World

In a normal year, the dozens of teenaged ballet dancers eyeing the prestigious Prix de Lausanne award would leap in from all across the world to the Swiss city to compete beneath the bright lights of the theater.

With COVID-19 restrictions, dancers are showing pre-recorded routines on a flat screen instead, before socially distanced judges in a hotel ballroom, with no live audience.

In black masks, the nine judges scribble notes as they watch Maia Rose Roberts, 16, from Britain.

Nicolas Le Riche, a former Paris Opera Ballet star, or principal dancer, saw no major difference from judging live performances and said he felt moved at “discovering the dancers through the screen.”

“Seeing those dancers bringing joy, excellence, passion in these videos, it’s absolutely amazing,” he said.

Around 80 dancers aged 15 to 18 from 20 countries are vying for six prizes, which will be awarded on Saturday.

A prize can help launch a career by earning winners a one-year scholarship with a partner school or company, as it did for Alessandra Ferri and Carlos Acosta who went on to star with American Ballet Theatre and the Royal Ballet.

The organizers pressed ahead with the competition, one of the world’s toughest, because dancers typically perform only about 20 years and are always fighting time.