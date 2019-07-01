The story appears on
Page A13
July 1, 2019
Related News
Transgender son killed
Pakistani police have arrested a man for murdering his transgender son in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Officer Azmat Khan said yesterday that the father, Aurangzeb Akbar, had given the police written assurance that he wouldn’t harm his son when returning him home. Police say the bullet-riddled body of transgender Aftab Aurangzeb, 19, also known as Maya, was found on Saturday night at a river bank in his home town of Nowshera.
