Trump attacks Pelosi for not buying his offer

Home » World

US President Donald Trump has bitterly attacked top Democrat Nancy Pelosi after she rejected a deal on immigration and the Mexico border wall that would have ended a 30-day-old government shutdown.

Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, called Trump’s offer of temporary protections for about a million immigrants in return for US$5.7 billion to fund the wall a “non-starter.”

“Nancy Pelosi has behaved so irrationally and has gone so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat,” Trump tweeted. “She is so petrified of the ‘lefties’ in her party that she has lost control.”

The offer also was assailed by prominent anti-immigrant voices.

“Trump proposes amnesty,” tweeted conservative firebrand Ann Coulter.

“We voted for Trump and got Jeb!” she said, in a reference to Trump’s 2016 rival, Jeb Bush.

But Trump hit back.

“No, Amnesty is not a part of my offer. It is a 3-year extension of DACA,” he said in another tweet, referring to former President Barack Obama’s program to shield undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children.

Besides the 700,000 immigrants already enrolled in the so-called DACA, or Dreamers, program, Trump’s proposal would also extend to another 300,000 people who had been protected from deportation under another program.

He said that while there would be “no big push” to remove the 11 million people in the country illegally, he warned: “but be careful, Nancy!”

Vice President Mike Pence, who has been leading the administration’s contacts with members of Congress, said a bill with the president’s proposal would be introduced in the Republican-controlled Senate as early as tomorrow.

With polls showing a majority of Americans blaming him and Republicans for the impasse, Trump said from the White House that he was there “to break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown and solve the crisis on the southern border.”

He maintained a border barrier was needed to block what he describes as the flow of drugs and crime into the country — but described “steel barriers in high-priority locations” instead of “a 2,000-mile concrete structure from sea to sea.”

Trump’s move came as hundreds of thousands of federal workers go without paychecks, with many enduring financial hardship.

Many public services are unavailable to Americans during the closure.

Pelosi said the expected offer was nothing more than “a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives” and that the effort could not pass the House.

“What is original in the President’s proposal is not good. What is good in the proposal is not original,” she later tweeted.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also panned the proposal as “more hostage taking.” The New York Democrat said there is only “one way out” of the shutdown.

“Open up the government, Mr President, and then Democrats and Republicans can have a civil discussion and come up with bipartisan solutions,” he said.