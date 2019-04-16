The story appears on
Page A9
April 16, 2019
Trump club: Chinese seeks bail
A CHINESE woman charged with lying to illegally enter US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club while carrying computer malware was due to face a bail hearing yesterday, although she likely would not be released as her visa has been revoked.
Federal magistrate judge William Matthewman will decide whether to grant bail to Yujing Zhang, 32, on charges of lying to Secret Service agents and illegally entering a restricted area. Zhang faces up to five years if convicted.
Zhang was arrested on March 30 after Secret Service agents say she lied to gain access to the club. She carried two passports, four cellphones, a laptop, an external hard drive and a thumb drive carrying computer malware, agents said. In a later check of her hotel room, agents found a device for detecting hidden cameras, more computer gear, US$8,000 in cash and numerous debit and credit cards.
