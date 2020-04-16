Trump criticized for cutting off WHO funds

Home » World

US President Donald Trump’s move to halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic prompted condemnation yesterday from world leaders who appealed for cooperation and unity.

Trump said a review is being conducted to assess the WHO’s role in addressing the spread of the coronavirus. Trump claimed that “the WHO failed to adequately obtain, vet, and share information in a timely and transparent fashion.”

“This is an evaluation period, but in the meantime, we’re putting a hold on all funds going to World Health,” Trump said.

The announcement came as Trump is aggressively defending his own handling of the COVID-19 crisis after his administration has been increasingly scrutinized for downplaying the threat from the coronavirus early on and is being faulted for delays in testing.

“There is no time to waste. WHO’s singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop the COVID-19 pandemic,” director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter following Trump’s decision.

The United States is the biggest overall donor to the WHO, contributing more than US$400 million in 2019, roughly 15 percent of its budget. WHO has been appealing for more than US$1 billion to fund operations against the pandemic.

Over 2 million people globally have been infected and more than 128,000 have died, according to a John Hopkins University tally.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was not the time to reduce resources for the WHO.

“Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences,” he said in a statement.

China urged the United States to fulfil its obligations to the WHO. “This decision weakens the WHO’s capability and harms international cooperation in guarding against the epidemic. Every country in the world is affected, including the US and especially those vulnerable ones,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

“Particularly, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO led by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has actively fulfilled its duties and played a central role in coordinating and promoting international cooperation,” Zhao said, stressing that the WHO’s work has been widely recognized and highly appreciated by the international community.

He said China would continue to support the WHO in leading global anti-pandemic actions.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter: “Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO. There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever.”

More than 2,200 people died in the United States on Tuesday, a record toll. The American Medical Association immediately called on Trump to reconsider his decision.

“During the worst public health crisis in a century, halting funding to the World Health Organization is a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not make defeating COVID-19 easier,” AMA President Patrice A. Harris said.