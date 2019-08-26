Trump insists all is well at G7 but differences emerge with allies

Home » World

US President Donald Trump insisted yesterday that he was getting along well with leaders at a G7 summit in France, but rifts emerged with his Western allies on issues ranging from his trade war to Iran, DPRK and Russia.

The G7 gathering is taking place against a backdrop of worries about a global economic downturn and coincides with an era of international disunity across an array of matters.

“Before I arrived in France, the Fake and Disgusting News was saying that relations with the 6 others countries in the G7 are very tense, and that the two days of meetings will be a disaster,” Trump wrote on Twitter shortly before meeting new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Well, we are having very good meetings, the Leaders are getting along very well, and our Country, economically, is doing great — the talk of the world!”

Tensions were quickly on show, however, as the first full day of talks between the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States got underway in the Basque coast resort of Biarritz in southwest France.

Underlining the multilateral discord before the summit got underway, Trump threatened the meeting’s host, saying Washington would tax French wine “like they’ve never seen before” unless Paris dropped a digital tax on US technology companies.

Leaping into the fray, European Council President Donald Tusk, who takes part in the G7 discussions, warned the EU would respond “in kind” if Trump acted on his threat. “This may be the last moment to restore our political community,” Tusk told reporters on Saturday, giving a bleak assessment of Western relations.

Looking to broaden the scope of the debate, French President Emmanuel Macron has invited several African leaders to discuss problems facing their continent, while leaders from India, Australia, Chile and Spain are due to attend a dinner later yesterday where the focus will be on the environment and other issues.

However, senior US officials accused Macron of looking “to fracture the G7” by focusing on “niche issues” rather than major global concerns.

France denied this, pointing to yesterday’s initial session covering the economy, trade and security — areas that used to draw easy consensus but are now sources of great friction.

Trump up-ended last year’s G7 meeting in Canada, walking out early and disassociating himself from the final communique.

In Biarritz, Trump appeared to brush aside French efforts to mediate with Iran, saying that while he was happy for Macron to reach out to Tehran to defuse tensions he would carry on with his own initiatives. Iran’s top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif made a surprise visit to the summit yesterday but was not expected to meet Donald Trump or any other American officials, the French presidency said.

Zarif will hold talks on the Iranian nuclear standoff with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian but “no meeting is expected at this stage with the Americans,” French officials said.

France said G7 leaders had agreed that Macron should hold talks and pass on messages to Iran. However, Trump, who has pushed a maximum pressure policy on Iran, distanced himself from the proposal, saying he had not even discussed it.

Trump also appeared at odds with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the seriousness of DPRK’s series of short-range missile launches.

Trump, who prizes his relationship with DPRK Kim Jong-un, told reporters the launches did not violate an agreement and were in line with what others were doing.

Abe, standing beside him, said they breached UN resolutions.