Trump launches campaign

Home » World

US President Donald Trump has launched his 2020 reelection campaign much the same way he rode to power in 2016 — with a raucous, nationalist rally stirring fear of illegal immigration and vowing to fight for blue-collar workers.

Lashing out at his Democratic opponents as radical leftists fueled by “hatred” and out to “rip your country apart,” Trump promised an “earthquake at the ballot box” next year.

“We did it once and we’re going to do it again,” he promised some 20,000 red baseball cap wearing supporters in Orlando, Florida.

The unconventional Republican made his reelection pitch by touting economic gains, renewing his long-standing vow to build a wall along the Mexican border.

In a speech filled with his customary boasts and rhetorical exaggerations, Trump did say, though giving no detail, that he would oversee cures for cancer and AIDS and pave the way to send US astronauts to Mars.

Striking a dark note, Trump repeatedly encouraged the crowd to boo journalists covering the event, calling them “fake news.”

Last month, several public polls have showed Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democratic contenders by double digits in Michigan, and by wide margins in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.