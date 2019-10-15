The story appears on
Page A2
October 15, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Trump mulls Ankara sanctions
US President Donald Trump warned yesterday that Turkey faces imminent sanctions over its incursion into northeastern Syria against Kurdish militia, but also signalled that Washington would avoid armed conflict with Ankara.
“Big sanctions on Turkey coming!” Trump said, after Turkish attacks stepped up over the weekend on the Syrian Kurds, who had allied with the US war against the Islamic State group.
Trump’s decision last week to pull out of the area — clearing the way for the Turkish incursion — has been attacked at home as a betrayal of America’s Kurdish allies, that risks triggering a resurgence of IS.
Washington and its partners have condemned the Turkish invasion but their threats of sanctions have failed to stop it.
Trump also suggested the Kurds were deliberately freeing some Islamic State prisoners “to get us involved” in the conflict. “Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey?” Trump said, ruing “never ending wars.”
“The same people who got us into the Middle East mess are the people who most want to stay there!”
It was not clear whether Trump would issue an executive order for immediate sanctions by the US Treasury or wait for Congress to act.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.