Trump plays golf to launch US summer season

US President Donald Trump kicked off the start of the American summer season on Saturday with his first golf outing in two months, underlining his push for a return to normal life across the country.

With coronavirus lockdowns easing and the US leader ramping up his travels, Trump also confirmed he would attend a space launch in Florida this week.

As the US marked Memorial Day weekend — the country’s unofficial start of summer — Trump took a 35-minute drive from the White House to the Trump National club in Sterling, Virginia, in his first visit to a golf property since March 8.

Media captured footage of Trump, an avid golfer before the lockdown, on the course on the warm sunny day, dressed in a white shirt and dark trousers.

Neither Trump nor his three golf partners wore masks.

Trump, keen to find a way out of the coronavirus crisis and facing an uphill re-election battle, has ramped up pressure on state and local governments to ease lockdown measures.

The White House on Saturday confirmed the president would also attend the May 27 launch in Florida of two astronauts on a SpaceX mission — the first crewed space flight from US soil in nine years.

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are scheduled to blast off from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday for the International Space Station, arriving the next day.