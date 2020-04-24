Trump puts temporary block on green card

Home » World

us President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered a temporary block on some foreigners from permanent residence in the United States, saying he wanted to protect American workers and jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order, an election-year move likely to prove popular with his conservative base, is to last for 60 days and then will be reviewed and possibly extended. It is likely to face legal challenges.

Some critics saw Republican Trump’s announcement as a move to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis to implement a long-sought policy goal of barring more immigrants in line with his “America first” platform.

“In order to protect our great American workers I have just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States. This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens,” Trump said at the White House.

Trump’s order could block more than 20,000 people per month from obtaining a green card of permanent residence, based on an analysis by the Washington-based Migration Policy Institute.

Democrats and immigrant advocates have criticized the new policy as an attempt to distract from Trump’s response to the pandemic.

The US has the most confirmed cases and deaths in the world with at least 821,000 people infected and 46,000 deaths.

The measure would block immigration based on both employment and family ties, but not affect guest workers on temporary visas.