Trump slammed for snapping WHO ties

THE US government has been slammed at home and abroad after announcing Friday that it was “terminating” its relationship with the World Health Organization.

US health experts and lawmakers have expressed concern over the decision announced by President Donald Trump amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Patrice Harris, president of the American Medical Association, described Trump’s move as a “senseless” action with “significant, harmful repercussions.”

“COVID-19 affects us all and does not respect borders; defeating it requires the entire world working together,” Harris told CNN, urging Trump to reverse the course.

The European Union has urged the United States to reconsider its termination of ties with the WHO.

“The WHO needs to continue being able to lead the international response to pandemics, current and future. For this, the participation and support of all is required and very much needed,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in the statement on Saturday.